National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

