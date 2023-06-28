National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 10,417 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

