National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

