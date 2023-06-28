National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.