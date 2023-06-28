National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,375,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,557,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,229 shares of company stock worth $8,420,421 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.