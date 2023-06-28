National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

SHEL stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

