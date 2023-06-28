National Bank of Canada FI Sells 120,045 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,045 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,421,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

