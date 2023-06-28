National Bank of Canada FI Sells 28,146 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

