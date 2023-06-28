NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.93. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 126,934 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.