Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

