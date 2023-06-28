Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, July 14th (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 14th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

