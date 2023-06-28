NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

