NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.15

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 1313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

