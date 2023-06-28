Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 16,760 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,528,025 shares in the company, valued at $41,611,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

