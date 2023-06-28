Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 16,760 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,528,025 shares in the company, valued at $41,611,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.