Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 16,760 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,528,025 shares in the company, valued at $41,611,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NVCT stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Nuvectis Pharma from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectis Pharma
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.