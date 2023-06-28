nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 24212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.