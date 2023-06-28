NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $814,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

