Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

