Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.20

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.30 ($1.14), with a volume of 1033437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.66. The company has a market capitalization of £512.35 million, a PE ratio of 693.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

(Get Rating)

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Further Reading

