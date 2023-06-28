Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $391.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $331.00. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $347.39 and last traded at $346.67. 133,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 793,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.54.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

