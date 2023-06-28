ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

