OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.65. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 3,571 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels
In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OPAL Fuels Trading Up 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.52.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
