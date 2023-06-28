Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.71. Option Care Health shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 1,121,921 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

