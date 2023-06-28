Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,674 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $188.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

