Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 16,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

