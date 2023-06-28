Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
