Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

