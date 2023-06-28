PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.66. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,781,877 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 307,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

