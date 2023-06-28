Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.15

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 19554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $8,260,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.