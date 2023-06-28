Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 4292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.5025773 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.