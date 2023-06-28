Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.70

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.70 and last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 82847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.7826975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

