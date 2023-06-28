Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

