Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $888,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $369,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Post by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

