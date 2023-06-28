Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 10,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,702.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

