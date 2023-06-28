Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 10,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,702.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Shares of PRAX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
