Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 400 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $10,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,553,000 after purchasing an additional 692,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.