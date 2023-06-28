Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 400 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $10,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.
Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
