ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $71.70

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $74.91. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 546,074 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,168.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3,016.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

