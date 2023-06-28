PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.27

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 152114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $78,542,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.