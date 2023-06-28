Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

