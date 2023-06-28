Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TRI opened at C$182.49 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$130.13 and a one year high of C$182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 84.19%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

