Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Hold Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.