Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $437,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 200.9% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

