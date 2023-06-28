Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.15

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 1559433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $43,331.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,100 shares of company stock worth $9,992,798. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,341,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,448 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Featured Articles

