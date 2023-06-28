Randolph Co Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
