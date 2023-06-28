Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $46,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 35.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 39.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.06.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

