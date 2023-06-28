Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $50,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 150.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,985,643 shares of company stock valued at $231,650,962. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.