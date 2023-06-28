Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.73.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $716.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

