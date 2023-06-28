Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $50,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $378.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.38. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

