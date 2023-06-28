Raymond James & Associates Buys 134,307 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

