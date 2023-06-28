Raymond James & Associates Buys 62,254 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

