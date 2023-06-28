Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,768 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $338.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

