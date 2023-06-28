Raymond James & Associates Buys 817,069 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amcor were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 1.1 %

AMCR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

