Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,655 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Masimo were worth $50,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of MASI opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

